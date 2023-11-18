The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Finally Put A Bonnie Debate To Rest

In Emma Tammi's new horror film "Five Nights at Freddy's," based on the popular video game series, a night watchman (Josh Hutcherson) is stalked through a disused, 1980s pizza restaurant/arcade called Freddy Fazbear's by the restaurant's animatronic animal band. By the all-too-complex mythology of the film, taken from the games, the animatronics have been brought to life by the souls of missing children, kidnapped and murdered by an evil stalker in a yellow bunny costume. It's best not to delve too deeply into the "FNaF" canon, as it gets very complicated very quickly. Focus on the fact that people are being stalked and killed by robotic Chuck E. Cheese-style pizza mascots, and you'll be on surer footing.

The Freddy Fazbear's band consists of the bear Freddy (Kevin Foster), the chicken Chica (Jessica Weiss), the red fox Foxy (voiced by Kellen Goff), and the blue rabbit Bonnie (Jade Kindar-Martin). Kindar-Martin, in a making-of video, described Bonnie as being the most aggressive of the bunch, although each of them commits acts of violence in their own idiom.

The coloring of Bonnie, however, seems to have been something of a sticking point. The original "Five Nights at Freddy's" games, created by Scott Cawthon, also centered on Freddy, Chica, Foxy, and Bonnie, and the animatronics in the movie are made to look like the game's original designs. This meant that Robert Bennett the film's designer, had to consult with Cawthorn just to make sure all the details were correct. In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Bennet revealed a startling revelation about Bonnie that took him, and perhaps many fans of the games, by surprise. It seems that Bonnie is blue, and not purple as many have assumed.