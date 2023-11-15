Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget Had To Retcon The First Movie's Ending [Set Visit]

It's been over 20 years since Aardman made history with the release of the first "Chicken Run." The studio's first feature film, it became the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time. This means that anticipations are quite high for the follow-up, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget." How do you follow what was a rather simple premise, two decades later? Well, not without some hiccups.

The new film finds Ginger and Rocky living with the other chickens on an idyllic island. The couple have a daughter, named Molly, the first new chicken born on the island. This is a rather big retcon from the end of the first movie, which ends with a bunch of chicks on the island being trained by Fowler. Turns out, this was a conscious choice based on two important points.

First of all, there are only two roosters on the island — Rocky and Fowler. It seems the folks at Aardman aren't super keen on the idea of one of them having a harem, so Rocky is faithfully together with Ginger, and Fowler ... is probably not up for it at his age. When /Film visited the set of the new "Chicken Run" last December, writer Hannah Shaw-Williams talked to director Sam Fell, who said there was an idea to have more roosters at one point. "Early on when we were developing the story, we had a whole bunch of funny rooster characters."

The other reason was that it made sense for the story to have Molly be lonely and without friends — and curious about the world outside the island. "She does meet a friend when she goes out there," Fell continued. "She meets a young friend called Frizzle, who's a really fun new character to do."