Pokemon Concierge Trailer Brings The Video Game Creatures Into Stop-Motion Animation At Netflix

Netflix is getting into the "Pokémon" business in a pretty interesting way. The streaming service has debuted the first trailer for a brand new series entitled "Pokémon Concierge" which marks not only the first collaboration between Netflix and The Pokémon Company, but it's also the first stop-motion animated series in the history of the franchise. See what that looks like for yourself in the trailer above.

The trailer is, in a word, adorable. There is absolutely a version of the Pokémon universe that is a little gritty and horrifying. After all, many of these are very dangerous animals. This is the polar opposite of that version, with all of the many familiar creatures just trying to relax and looking rather cuddly. Surprisingly, we've never seen the series take the stop-motion approach before having now seen it, as it looks very natural. The brief logline for the series reads as follows: