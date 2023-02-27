Netflix Announces Pokemon Concierge Stop-Motion Animated Series

Today it's Pokémon Day, the 27th anniversary of the Japanese release of the original "Pokémon Red" and "Pokémon Green," when the world was introduced to the pop culture phenomenon that was Pocket Monsters.

A lot has changed since then, of course, with the games becoming bigger and more intricate over the years, the number of Pokémon growing to officially pass 1000, and the anime adaptation becoming one of the biggest sensations of the 1990s as Pokémania swept the globe.

Last year in particular was one of the most historic years for "Pokémon" ever. On the gaming front, we saw the first open-world "Pokémon" games released, giving fans a whole new way to experience this world. And on the anime front, Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town made headlines all over the world as the perpetual 10-year-old finally and officially became a Pokémon Master.

Still, good things can't last forever, so in 2023, the Pokémon Company is undergoing some changes. First, Ash and the face of the whole franchise, Pikachu, are retiring, taking their victory lap on a special limited series before "Pokémon" officially reboots with brand new protagonists this April. Now, Netflix is announcing a brand new spin-off, the first in the series to be animated in stop-motion. Welcome to "Pokémon Concierge."