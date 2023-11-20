One Scene In Yellowstone's Script Had Kelly Reilly Fearing For Her Job

It's easy to forget that a lot of people have died during the five-and-a-half seasons of "Yellowstone." Most character deaths are reserved for the villains who dare to go toe-to-toe with the Dutton family. Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) made the mistake of trying to build a casino near the ranch only to get dispatched by the Beck brothers, and Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) dies horribly after Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) hurls a rattlesnake in his face. That's not exactly the ideal cowboy death that Emmet Walsh (Buck Taylor) receives leading up to the mid-series finale of season five.

It's no wonder, then, that the performers playing the lead characters were wondering how long they would last on Paramount Network's smash hit series. Granted, the actors on "Yellowstone" had a little more job security than every single cast member of "The Walking Dead," but not much. (If "Yellowstone" co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan ever helms a zombie series, no one is safe.)

Arguably, the ungovernable Beth Dutton played by Kelly Reilly has become the driving engine of the seedy drama at the heart of the series. So, if there's anyone who shouldn't be worried about being voted off the ranch, it should be her. Then, a local militia descends on Beth's office and blows it up at the end of season three, most likely at the behest of Roarke and Willa Hayes. Understandably, Reilly figured that Beth was a goner.