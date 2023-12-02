Bloopers That Change The Way You See These Sci-Fi Villains

And what better way to kick off the list than with the most iconic villain of all time, not just in sci-fi but in all of pop cinema? Much of Darth Vader's fearsomeness came from the sheer mystery and majesty in which he was shrouded as a screen presence in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Not only was James Earl Jones' voice work impeccably authoritative, but it seemed like every single move David Prowse made as Vader's physical performer was imbued with deep precision and purpose. We couldn't see Vader's face to make out what he thought or felt, but Prowse's curt, economical gestures spoke for themselves.

Incidentally, that's just what makes this blooper from "The Empire Strikes Back" so amusing. The scene in question is one of the film's most shocking turning points, in which Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) leads Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to a room in Cloud City where Vader turns out to be waiting for them. Han attempts to draw a blaster at Vader, but Vader quickly Force-snatches it away from him. The blooper reveals that the panache of Prowse's blaster-catching movement was picked out of various near-identical takes. "Vader" keeps catching one blaster after another after another with yells of "Action!" in between, to the point where his lack of emotional expression starts reading less as "intimidated" than "bored."