Seeing Fans Praise Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Was Bittersweet For Jonathan Frakes

When Paramount launched CBS All Access in 2017, the service's flagship show was "Star Trek: Discovery," the first new Trek series to air since the cancellation of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005. It was a reason to celebrate, but also a source of skepticism. Some were happy to see "Star Trek" updated for the streaming age and appreciated the franchise's shift to something more violent and incidental. Others bristled at the sloppy writing, the poor characterization, and the showrunner's bend away from the stodgy intellectualism that is Trekkies' bread and butter. "Discovery" has been a sticking point among Trekkies ever since its debut; one needn't look too far to find arguments online over its quality.

In 2020, CBS All Access debuted "Star Trek: Picard," a series that followed up on one of the main characters from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" several decades later. It, too, was a source of fan controversy, likewise for its shoddy writing and increased levels of violence. Both shows also adopted the modern TV-making ethos of season-long story arcs, rather than abiding by the "Star Trek" tradition of one-and-done episodes.

In 2021, CBS All Acces became Paramount+, and further Trek shows debuted, including "Star Trek: Prodigy," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The latter two, perhaps wisely, picked up the episodic approach of traditional Trek, and both shows seemed to be instantly more widely embraced than the other neo-Treks. Finally!, some of us stubborn traditionalists thought. Paramount got it right.

Jonathan Frakes, longtime Trek actor and director, saw the positive fan sentiment toward "Strange New Worlds" as a backhanded compliment. In a recent interview with Star Trek Explorer Magazine, Frakes noted that every time someone complimented "Strange New Worlds," they were essentially decrying "Discovery" and "Picard," shows he liked.