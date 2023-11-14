Cool Stuff: Order Yourself An Official Good Burger 2 Meal At... Arby's?

Okay, "Welcome to Arby's, home of the Good Burger," doesn't quite have the same ring to it. But each "Good Burger 2" meal comes with the Arby's Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (a blend of 51% Wagyu and 49% regular ground beef), topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special burger sauce (is it Ed's Sauce?) on a brioche bun. (If you haven't tried their burgers, they're actually surprisingly decent for fast food burgers.) Along with the meal, you'll also get some fries and a strawberry milkshake. Hopefully, no one at Arby's was using the plunger on the shake machine, as Ed has been known to do at Good Burger.

But that's not all, because Arby's is also offering some exclusive "Good Burger" merchandise while supplies last. If you head to ArbysShop.com, you can grab a gray crewneck sweatshirt or a black t-shirt, each featuring artwork inspired by "Good Burger." It's a bummer that the Arby's logo is so prominent too, but "Good Burger 2" merch is bound to be rare, so if you're a fan, you might as well take advantage of it.

Furthermore, if you happen to be in the Atlanta area on November 16, 2023, ChewBoom reports that Arby's is hosting a pop-up event in the Johns Creek suburb, where their Arby's location will be transformed into a Good Burger, complete with interactive activities, a Burgermobile replica for photo ops, and giveaways with "Good Burger 2" merch and Arby's gift cards.

So grab yourself a Good Meal, and get ready to watch "Good Burger 2" when it starts streaming on November 22, 2023.