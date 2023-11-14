Cool Stuff: Order Yourself An Official Good Burger 2 Meal At... Arby's?
Over 25 year after Nickelodeon brought us the tasty screwball comedy "Good Burger," Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are cooking again with a sequel coming to Paramount+ this month. "Good Burger 2" finds the burger boys reunited when Dexter Reed's (Thompson) entrepreneurial spirit is crushed by a poorly conceived invention that puts him out of business, so he ends up working with his old friend Ed (Mitchell) back at Good Burger. But Dexter is still looking for an opportunity to get some start-up money for his next big idea, and it ends up creating trouble for the fast food location all over again.
When you have a comedy like "Good Burger" getting a sequel, it only makes sense to have some kind of fast food crossover promotion. However, no one would have expected the fast food crossover to happen with a chain that isn't exactly known for its burgers. The roast beef sandwich chain Arby's is dishing out an official "Good Burger 2" meal for a limited time. Not too long ago, Arby's dug into burger territory with their Wagyu steakhouse burgers, and they've brought them back for this special "Good Burger 2" meal. Get the details below.
Welcome to Arby's, home of the Good Burger!
Okay, "Welcome to Arby's, home of the Good Burger," doesn't quite have the same ring to it. But each "Good Burger 2" meal comes with the Arby's Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (a blend of 51% Wagyu and 49% regular ground beef), topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special burger sauce (is it Ed's Sauce?) on a brioche bun. (If you haven't tried their burgers, they're actually surprisingly decent for fast food burgers.) Along with the meal, you'll also get some fries and a strawberry milkshake. Hopefully, no one at Arby's was using the plunger on the shake machine, as Ed has been known to do at Good Burger.
But that's not all, because Arby's is also offering some exclusive "Good Burger" merchandise while supplies last. If you head to ArbysShop.com, you can grab a gray crewneck sweatshirt or a black t-shirt, each featuring artwork inspired by "Good Burger." It's a bummer that the Arby's logo is so prominent too, but "Good Burger 2" merch is bound to be rare, so if you're a fan, you might as well take advantage of it.
Furthermore, if you happen to be in the Atlanta area on November 16, 2023, ChewBoom reports that Arby's is hosting a pop-up event in the Johns Creek suburb, where their Arby's location will be transformed into a Good Burger, complete with interactive activities, a Burgermobile replica for photo ops, and giveaways with "Good Burger 2" merch and Arby's gift cards.
So grab yourself a Good Meal, and get ready to watch "Good Burger 2" when it starts streaming on November 22, 2023.