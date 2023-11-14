George Lucas Tried To Recast C-3PO's Voice After Star Wars Was Already Filmed

For the last 46 years, many "Star Wars" fans have likely wondered why C-3PO, a protocol droid that specializes in translation and in human/cyborg relations, would be so afraid. From his own description, C-3PO was constructed to be a diplomatic aide, helping politicians and envoys strike deals and communicate more smoothly. To make that android also cowardly, prissy, and miserable seems functionally counterintuitive. Shouldn't a diplomatic aide droid be logical, forthright, and obedient? Of course, in the 1999 film "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," it was revealed that C-3PO was constructed by an elementary school-aged Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) as little more than an idle home engineering exercise. So perhaps Anakin wasn't really thinking C-3PO through in terms of on-the-ground governmental diplomacy.

Actor and mime Anthony Daniels was hired to play C-3PO in the original 1977 "Star Wars," and has been a stalwart standby of the franchise ever since. Daniels, while wearing the stiff, gold C-3PO suit, has appeared on camera in nine "Star Wars" movies, and lent his voice to "The Clone Wars" film and TV show, starred in the animated series "Droids" and its spinoff movie "The Great Heep," and dozens of other video games, theme park rides, and radio dramas besides. Daniels may have appeared in more "Star Wars" media than any other actor.

According to the 2018 documentary film "The Director and the Jedi," however, Daniels' voice was almost removed from "Star Wars" altogether. Struck by a creative whim, director George Lucas felt that Daniels' physical performance was fine, but that a new voice might be needed. He had already pulled a similar "prank" on actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader. In post-production, Prowse's voice was replaced by that of James Earl Jones.