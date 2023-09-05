Mark Hamill's First Star Wars Meeting With George Lucas Ended In The Back Of A Cop Car

The situation Hamill walked into was one that plagues lots of films: things weren't ready. Alan Ladd, the new senior vice-president in charge of worldwide production for Fox, appeared on set to speak with Lucas and Kurtz. The special effects and plates that Industrial Light & Magic were supposed to have finished weren't complete, and everything was tense. Hamill knew nothing about it. He was just excited to go to shoot in England and Africa, where he'd never been before. He said he was thrown right into a costume fitting, then the next day, he went over to meet with Lucas and Kurtz, who he was "scared" of. He recalled:

"George took me around and showed me all of the sets. They weren't painted or anything; the Millennium Falcon was just wood. You can't imagine how it's going to look. And he's explaining all of these things — 'We're going to shoot the exterior here and when you walk into the house, this is where you'll be' — and jet lag is setting in while I'm meeting all of the crew. "Then George says, 'Do you want to go and see some test footage of the robots?' I said sure and we went to the screening room, and they were all waiting for George. And George says, 'Oh, this is Luke Starkiller.' Everybody just went 'Oh' and went back to their job, and I fell into a chair. It was really exciting, but no one cared. They were all blasé. I was really interested in what was going on, but I just couldn't keep my eyes open."

So the poor man was jet lagged, nothing he saw made sense, no one cared that he was there, and he was falling asleep. Not exactly movie magic.