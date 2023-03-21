Mark Hamill's Greatest Joy (And Greatest Gripe) About Making The Star Wars Saga

Before "Star Wars" came out in 1977, no one could have anticipated the change it would make to the entertainment landscape. The simple hero's story about a young man named Luke Skywalker set in space became as ubiquitous as sliced bread, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in the world who hasn't at least heard of the franchise. More than four-and-a-half decades later, we have multiple films, TV series, toys, video games, comics, and more.

Mark Hamill starred as Skywalker in six of the films (and a very odd episode of "The Muppet Show"). In the first three, he went from a kid working on his uncle's moisture farm to a padawan to a Jedi, learned that his father was Darth Vader (portrayed by David Prowse, voiced by James Earl Jones), lost a hand, discovered Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) was his twin, formed a bond with rogue pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his buddy Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), and saved the galaxy.

Back in 1988, Lucasfilm Fan Club Magazine #3 (via StarWarsNewsNet) spoke to Hamill about his greatest joy, and the hardest thing about being involved with the films. This interview occurred five years after the release of "Return of the Jedi," long before anyone knew the franchise would expand into two more trilogies and then some. In fact, Hamill said that in the first film, the British crew "thought we were all making the biggest piece of rubbish ever." I wonder what they thought after it took over the world.