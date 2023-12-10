Tim Roth Made One Hilarious Demand Before Agreeing To Pulp Fiction

The working relationship between writer and director Quentin Tarantino and actor Tim Roth is excellent, going all the way back to Tarantino's first feature, "Reservoir Dogs." So when it came to his second film, "Pulp Fiction," Tarantino knew he wanted to have Roth involved in some capacity and was going to write a character in the film with him specifically in mind. That character wasn't the now-infamous Pumpkin, however, and the creation of Pumpkin and Amanda Plummer's character Honey Bunny had a whole lot to do with a hilarious request on Roth's part. It's hard to imagine "Pulp Fiction" without Pumpkin and Honey Bunny, who kick off the entire movie with their loving and slightly terrifying conversation immediately before holding up a diner at gunpoint. But according to both Roth and Tarantino, the pairing was somewhat serendipitous.

Apparently Tarantino was at the premiere of Plummer's film "The Fisher King," directed by Terry Gilliam, and he was struck by the idea of writing the two into his next film together. Plummer and Roth were friends and pretty amenable to the idea, but Roth had one very particular request of the rising indie director in order for him to agree to the two of them starring together ... and it involved the petite Plummer packing serious heat.