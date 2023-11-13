The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The A-Team Series

It's been nearly forty years, but people still remember "The A-Team." The action adventure series went on for five seasons, but stuck around in the public consciousness for much, much longer. People still remember the theme song, the cartoonish violence, the catchphrases. But although many viewers throughout the 2000s wanted a revival of the show, the TV series itself never came back.

Instead, we got a feature film in 2010 starring an updated A-Team, with the characters being veterans of the Iraq War instead of veterans of Vietnam. The film underperformed at the box office, however, and they never made a sequel. Unlike "21 Jump Street," a franchise where the later movies have now long-since overshadowed the TV show for most younger viewers, when people of all ages today think of "The A-Team," they're still almost certainly thinking of the show.

So what have the cast members been up to since the show's been off the air? Unfortunately some of the cast have left us already, including George Peppard, who played John "Hannibal" Smith. Peppard died of pneumonia in 1994 at 65 years old. Meanwhile Lance Legault, who played recurring villain Col. Roderick Decker, died in 2012 from heart failure at age 75. Most of the other major cast members are still alive, however, so let's check in to see how they're doing.