Timothée Chalamet Previews His Wonka Singing Voice With A 'Pure Imagination' Parody On SNL

Negotiations to end Hollywood's actors strike really came down to the wire for Timothée Chalamet, who hosted this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live." Since the strike also covers promotional work for films, Chalamet hasn't been able to talk publicly about his upcoming movies — which include the chocolate fantasy "Wonka" and the wormy epic "Dune: Part Two" — since mid-July. The strike finally came to end on Thursday, which was too late to have any full sketches based around Chalamet's movie roles, but not too late for the young star to celebrate in his opening monologue.

Chalamet made up for lost time by transforming his "SNL" monologue into a song called "Shameless Self-Promotion," a parody of the classic tune "Pure Imagination" sung by Gene Wilder in 1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." Director Paul King's prequel "Wonka" will also be a musical, with Chalamet himself singing a total of seven songs across its runtime — some from the original movie, and some brand new. Obviously fans are curious to see if the rapper formerly known as Lil Timmy Tim can lead a big-screen musical, and Chalamet was happy for the opportunity to show off his pipes. You can check out his opening monologue/opening number above.