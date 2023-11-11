Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives Solve Ghostly Mysteries In First Trailer For The Sandman Spin-Off

Things at Warner Bros. Discovery are unstable right now, as their recent shelving of "Coyote Vs. Acme" for the quick boost of a tax write-off shows. As a result, Steve Yockey ("The Flight Attendant") might be breathing a sigh of relief that his series, "Dead Boy Detectives," was shopped around to Netflix.

The series is a DC Comics (well, Vertigo technically) property, however, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but didn't fit with James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plans at DC Studios. Originally intended to be a spin-off of the Max original series "Doom Patrol," it will instead be set in the same universe as Netflix's "The Sandman," the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed Vertigo comic. The Dead Boy Detectives, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, first appeared in "The Sandman" issue #25. True to their name, they're a pair of dead boys who decided to stay on Earth investigating crimes instead of leaving for the afterlife.

Their live-action counterparts will be played by two up-and-comers, George Rexstrew (Edwin) and Jayden Revri (Charles). The two were previously played by Ty Tennant and Sebastian Croft in "Doom Patrol" season 3 episode "Dead Patrol" (co-written by Yockey). Presumably, the change in distributor and parent show also came with a recast. However, Yockey will still serve as showrunner for "Dead Boy Detectives" alongside Beth Schwartz.