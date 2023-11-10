Darren Aronofsky, Maker Of Movies About Sad, Desperate Humans, Is Directing An Elon Musk Biopic For A24

Look, in order to write about film for a living (without losing your mind, at least), you truly have to love the medium of movies unconditionally. So, believe me when I say that it's genuinely difficult to imagine a less appealing combination of words than the ones in the headline above and which I'm going to attempt to make sense of here. Hot off the divisive reactions and internet memes that followed the release of last year's "The Whale," visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has apparently lined up his next project, and it's almost guaranteed to be even more controversial than anything the director has made yet — which is saying a lot!

According to Variety, Aronofsky is once again teaming up with A24, this time to adapt a biopic of someone you've probably heard about once or twice in the last several months: the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. The indie studio reportedly won an intense bidding war over the rights to an "authorized biography," which published earlier this year and is written by Walter Isaacson, the same author who wrote "Steve Jobs" (which was turned into the 2015 Danny Boyle film of the same name, starring Michael Fassbender). Musk, of course, has proven to be a lightning-rod figure throughout the last several years. From his ownership of the SpaceX company and automotive company Tesla (and several very public failures by both) to his tumultuous takeover of Twitter (which is going swimmingly) to his vast and oversized influence on world events, there's absolutely no shortage of material to turn into a made-for-Hollywood biopic ... for better or worse.