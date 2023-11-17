Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Has A Mid-Credits Scene That Teases A Continuation

In the series epilogue, Scott's roommate Wallace (Kieran Culkin) has met a guy in Paris. The play about Scott by Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha) is a success. His demon hipster chicks stop Gideon Graves's aka Gordon Goose (Jason Schwartzman) and Julie Powers's (Aubrey Plaza) plot to blow up the theater. Matthew returns Gordon's empire, but keeps the rights to the now-successful play. Lucas Lee (Chris Evans) is a trick barista, and Roxie Richter (Mae Whitman) coaches Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh) in his vegan pursuits. Ramona chooses herself over a man, freeing herself to decide her own future rather than have it written for her. She becomes a stunt woman and she and Scott are happy together.

During the credits, we're treated to a shot of Gideon/Gordon's lair full of video screens monitoring everyone, covered in a haze of red. The two chairs in front of it are facing away, but we hear Gordon say from one of them, "Time for the real game to begin. The Goose is loose." From the other chair, Julie says, "Honk-honk, f***ers."

Obviously they've joined up to plot something, and while it may not be to get Ramona back this time (since he's dating Julie), it could be to destroy Scott's happiness. Maybe it has something to do with time travel, which was a big plot point in the series, or some sort of transformation like Ramona had at the end. There is no current news about a renewal or even a separate limited-run story, but if it does well, it certainly leaves the door open. Perhaps a sequel would address the fact that Ramona would have absolutely lost her hair from all that dye remover.

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is currently streaming on Netflix.