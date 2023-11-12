How Doctors And Teenagers Joined Forces To Save The Twilight Zone

When "The Twilight Zone" first began broadcasting in October 1959, there was a lot of skepticism in the air. Rod Serling's now-celebrated sci-fi anthology series was by no means a guaranteed success (few things are), and Serling was careful to talk about his show at every available opportunity. In Marc Scott Zicree's book "The Twilight Zone Companion," Serling confessed, "I make no bones about taking every opportunity to blatantly plug my show." The series featured excellent writing, memorably twisted stories, and a stable of upcoming talent that is still remarked on to this day, but none of that meant that Serling wasn't constantly hustling. Evidently, he conducted interviews with every publication that would have him.

At the time, the main criticism of "The Twilight Zone" was that it was too cerebral. Every episode was a "thinker," and, as always, television executives didn't expect their audiences to think. It was only a matter of time before the ratings on the first episodes started to come in that Serling would be able to breathe a sigh of relief. When it came to ratings, Serling said that he didn't believe in them or that they were even any kind of accurate bellwether of a TV show's actual success, "But, boy, am I on the phone waiting to hear them ..."

It wasn't until two months into the series' initial broadcast — after about 10 episodes — that ratings began to crystallize. The response, Serling could finally see with a sigh of relief, was quite positive. In those first two months, "The Twilight Zone" attracted about 20 million viewers a week. The main audience? Teenagers and doctors.