Is An E.T. Sequel Ever Happening? The OG Film's Stars Have Spoken Out About It

"E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" isn't just a perfect movie, it's a delicate one. Director Steven Spielberg was coming off a rip-snorter of an adventure film in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," which, following the (unjustified) critical drubbing he received for "1941," reestablished him as Hollywood's preeminent orchestrator of escapist entertainments. Given his box office bona fides, he had clout to burn, and could've easily mounted a David Lean-sized epic (which had to be tempting considering that "Lawrence of Arabia" is one of his favorite movies). But he saw a piece of his melancholy childhood in Melissa Mathison's tale of a boy and his alien buddy, and let his heart be his guide instead of his ego.

Released on June 11, 1982, "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" hung out in the box-office Top 10 well into 1983. It was the highest-grossing movie of all time globally until Spielberg one-upped himself commercially 10 years later with "Jurassic Park." But unlike previous runaway blockbusters like "Gone with the Wind" and "Star Wars," "E.T." wasn't a spectacle. It was just a humanistic yarn in which a child of divorce bonds strongly with a scared, stranded visitor from another planet, and does everything he can to get his newfound friend back home. People didn't line up time and time again for "E.T." to experience rollercoaster thrills; they went back for the catharsis.

You can't say this about most blockbusters, which is why I'm grateful Spielberg has stuck to his guns over the last 41 years and resisted the urge to make a sequel. Still, nostalgia-addled moviegoers occasionally clamor for an Elliot/E.T. reunion, which means it's worth revisiting why the sequel is never, ever going to happen — even though there is a very real treatment for a potential follow-up.