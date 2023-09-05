Raiders Of The Lost Ark Had Steven Spielberg Doing Things He Swore He Wouldn't Do Again

In 1981, Steven Spielberg admitted that filmmaking was a learning experience ... in what you hate. Spielberg's first feature was "Duel," a horror movie based on a short story by Richard Matheson, and it was made on a budget of only $450,000, cheap even for 1971. He followed that with "The Sugarland Express" in 1973, a crime thriller that he made for only $3 million. Next came 1975's "Jaws," one of the biggest movies of all time, produced with a budget of $9 million. One can already see the pattern at work. Spielberg started small, and his productions only got bigger and bigger over the years. It wouldn't be until "The Color Purple" in 1985 that Spielberg would break out of his reputation as a maker of mere blockbuster entertainments.

Spielberg never set out to achieve that kind of growth. Indeed, hearing him talk about it, Spielberg always wanted to make multiple small, intimate movies in between the gigantic genre pictures. every time he made a gigantic movie, he would swear to himself that he'd never work at that scale again. Sadly, he was so skilled and enthused at the blockbusters that he was drawn back to that sort of material time and time again. Every time he thought he was out, they kept dragging him back in.

In the November 1981 issue of American Cinematographer Magazine, Spielberg wrote an article, outlining his experience making "Raiders of the Lost Ark," wherein he explained that "Raiders" was essentially the "last time" for him. He regretted not going small and was not going to make giant studio pictures anymore. The existence of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" contradicts this ambition, but Speilberg was determined to downscale eventually.