Michael Bay Built The 'Mother Of All Bombs' For Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen

Michael Bay's 2009 sci-fi actioner "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" is a curious animal. A sequel to the 2007 "Transformers" film, "Revenge of the Fallen" was penned in the midst of a prolonged writers' strike. The resulting film copied a lot of the same plot beats as the 2007 original but somehow was 15 minutes longer and way, way less coherent. Critics hated "Revenge," which, as of this writing, enjoys a mere 20% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Roger Ebert famously called the film "a horrible experience of unbearable length," a phrase he eventually used as a book title. More than a few critics also noticed that several of the film's robot characters were brazenly racist caricatures. It would go on to win Worst Picture at the Razzie Awards.

The film was a massive hit, making over $836 million worldwide.

Bay was wholly committed to making "Revenge of the Fallen," and brought his signature sense of explosive chaos to the film. "Revenge of the Fallen" is not bad because the director half-assed it. Indeed, one might say that his issue was he ass-and-a-halfed it, bringing the action and mayhem to a chaotic fever pitch. And, yes, Bay really wanted to blow up everything on set using real bombs, real gasoline, and real peril.

Indeed, according to a behind-the-scenes documentary from the "Revenge of the Fallen" DVD, Bay constructed what he called the Mother of All Bombs, or MOAB, to construct ... well, the mother of all bombs. Using anywhere between 500 and 600 gallons of gasoline (reports vary), Bay aimed to set the world on fire. The film's cast and crew recall one bomb in particular which left scars on everyone's memories.