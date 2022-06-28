Why An E.T. Sequel Should Never Happen, According To Original Star Henry Thomas

I recently had the good fortune of speaking with Thomas about his new movie "Crawlspace," which is available now on Digital. During the conversation, I brought up the notion of doing an "E.T." sequel now in light of the fact that studios are undoubtedly going to be considering such things. Here's what Thomas had to say about it:

"I think it should be left alone, but there's always been talk of a sequel. There was talk in the early '80s, because the studio was really pushing for it in light of the success that it had theatrically. But I don't know. I think it's really sad that we've lost Melissa Mathison, who was the screenwriter of E.T., because if anybody could have made it happen it was her. And that would've been the best kind of throughline for a sequel. But I don't know. I don't know. I think the commercial was as close as we're going to get to a sequel and that's why Spielberg okayed it."

Thomas added, though, that, "I guarantee you, there are a few men in a very big room now salivating and using their Abacus and slide rules to come up with some really, really big numbers." In Hollywood, money always overrules seemingly all else. If there is money to be made, that will get the needle moving on just about anything.