Is Hereditary 2 Happening? Don't Lose Your Head, But Ari Aster Has An Idea

When I walked out of a theater after watching "Hereditary" for the first time, I legitimately wondered if writer and director Ari Aster came from a Mormon upbringing. Much of his 2018 feature directing debut was filmed on location in Utah, a state where members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints still make up the majority of the general population. Growing up as a non-Mormon in a largely Mormon small town, I gleaned what I could of devout Mormon culture from the outside, coupled with the things I learned from people who had either left the church or had largely ceased to practice the religion (including, as I eventually learned, my own mother). So, naturally, when I saw "Hereditary" — a horror flick about toxic familial relations and sinister cults shot in my own backyard — I couldn't help but speculate that this was the handiwork of a former Mormon working through their disillusionment with the organization.

It wasn't, of course. Aster was born into a Jewish family (which may account for the absence of unmistakably Christian iconography in the film, as Aster once noted during an interview with Newsweek), although you can see how he's grappling with related themes involving family and religion through the lens of horror in "Hereditary." He has only continued to do so in his work since then (most explicitly in "Beau is Afraid"), building upon his feature debut thematically with each new passing project. But would he ever consider building directly upon the disturbing story of the Graham family with a "Hereditary" sequel? Somewhat shockingly, the answer isn't no, at least according to Aster himself.