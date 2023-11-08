Is There A Credits Scene In The Marvels? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is making its return to the big screen once again as "The Marvels" is hitting theaters. This not only serves as a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," but it's also building on Disney+ shows like "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel" with a pair of new heroes joining Carol Danvers to form a new super team. Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani are uniting with Brie Larson as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, respectively. As the catchphrase goes: Higher, further, faster.

It should not be lost on MCU fans that this is the first new team we've been introduced to in some time. If we don't count the trio of Spider-Men at the end of "No Way Home," we would have to go back to "Eternals." That makes this an important film in Phase 5. But is it important enough to have a credits scene? That's what we're here to discuss! We are going to answer that question in a spoiler-free fashion. So fear not, as we are not here to ruin anything for anyone, just here to let you know what — if anything — makes it worth sticking around after the credits start rolling. Let's get into it.