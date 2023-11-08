Zack Snyder Had To Fight The Studio For Dawn Of The Dead's Best Needle Drop

Just like in George A. Romero's 1978 original, the bulk of Zack Snyder's 2004 remake of "Dawn of the Dead" takes place in a shopping mall. In both films, a group of still-living people take refuge while scads of the undead shamble up against the walls outside. The commentary, of course, is that even after zombification, people still want to worship at consumerism's most powerful megachurch: the modern mall. All their memories and humanity have been erased by zombie-ism, but shopping remains one of their basest instincts. It's hardly a nuanced or complex theme, but it does make both films slightly more interesting.

Snyder's film is more energetic and playful than Romero's, an odd thing to say, given how turgid, humorless, and self-important the bulk of Snyder's films tend to be. One might credit the film's levity to the notoriously jocular screenwriter James Gunn, the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. One might also imagine conversations between Snyder and Gunn about what pop songs should be included on the "Dawn of the Dead" soundtrack; Gunn is a huge fan of the band Old 97's and his films tend to feature noticeable needle drops. The Jim Carroll Band's raucous track "People Who Died" showed up in both "Dawn of the Dead" and Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad."

Partway through "Dawn of the Dead," as the characters idly waste time in the mall holed up from the zombie menace outside, comedic lounge singer Richard Cheese's rendition of the 2000 nu-metal hit "Down with the Sickness," originally by the band Disturbed, serenades the audience. It's a silly, jaunty moment in an otherwise intense movie. According to an interview in the latest issue of Total Film Magazine, Snyder butted heads with the studios over the Richard Cheese version.