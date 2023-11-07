The New Peanuts Movie Has The Perfect Angle To Bring Charlie Brown To A New Generation
There are three types of people in the world: "Garfield" people, "Calvin and Hobbes" people, and "Peanuts" people. As a practicing worshipper of The Great Pumpkin and the human result of what happens when Lucy van Pelt and Peppermint Patty go through the Brundlefly machine, I am firmly in the latter camp. There's no such thing as a bad "Peanuts" movie, in my opinion, only films that are special to a smaller number of fans.
The characters created by Charles M. Schulz have been entertaining generations for over 75 years, and there's no sign of stopping. Apple won the rights to much of the "Peanuts" library in the streaming wars, releasing the hybrid "Peanuts" special/Schulz documentary "Watch Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" as well as two series, "Snoopy in Space" and "The Snoopy Show." Now, Apple TV+ is developing its first "Peanuts" original feature, bringing Charlie Brown and the gang to the Big City. My heart hopes we end up with the title "Peanuts Take Manhattan," but regardless, I'm ready to see Schroeder play at a Times Square piano bar and Woodstock make friends with a pigeon in Central Park.
The untitled "Peanuts" feature comes from WildBrain Studios and Peanuts Worldwide, and according to an Apple TV+ press release, "will see the Peanuts gang go on an epic adventure to the Big City, learning the true meaning of friendship, while meeting some surprising new friends along the way." The screenplay comes from Karey Kirkpatrick from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, who wrote the 2015 feature film "The Peanuts Movie." Steve Martino is also returning to helm the new adventure, the best possible choice for director.
But the fact Charlie Brown is heading to the big city is the best, boldest choice for the new film and a great way to bring the characters to a new generation.
The animated look will (hopefully) be perfect
"The Peanuts Movie" was a solid hit at the box office when it arrived in 2015, but was outshined by the Pixar flick, "Inside Out," as well as "Minions." As such, the film never gets the credit it deserves as being one of the best examples of fusing 3D animation with 2D hand-drawn elements, a style still being replicated nearly a decade later. The "Peanuts" characters got their start as a comic strip, and have spent most of their existence in 2D, but the film's approach to 3D felt right at home with Schulz's world, resembling the figures and toys many fans have collected over the years.
3D animation is not a dirty word, and even some of the most popular 2D animated shows (shout out to my girl, "Bluey") have a similar aesthetics to 3D. The way "The Peanuts Movie" incorporated 2D animation — like whenever Charlie Brown would daydream — was a perfect marriage between the traditional look older generations grew up with and the 3D animation that kids today crave.
On the flip side, WildBrain Studios specializes in both 2D and 3D animation, with work on shows like "Snoopy in Space" blending elements of both, with 2D animation at the forefront. It wouldn't be surprising if the new feature followed suit, with rich, 3D backgrounds nestling in the classic look of 2D characters — almost an inverse of what we saw in "The Peanuts Movie." While this isn't a direct sequel to the film made at Blue Sky Studios (RIP), the fact they're bringing back the writers and director makes this feel like a spiritual successor. Doubly so that the announcement of the new film came on the eight-year anniversary of the theatrical debut of "The Peanuts Movie." WildBrain has a solid grasp on the look of the "Peanuts" characters and world, and I have no doubt that they'll pull off the perfect look of the characters in the big city.
Concrete jungle, where dreams are made of
New York City has always had its own character in the language of cinema, but the animated medium has been obsessed with the Big Apple as of late. Four of 2022's major studio animated features — "Elemental," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" — all featured scenes in or inspired by NYC. While the new "Peanuts" film will likely be set in a non-specific "Big City," the first teaser image provided with the film's announcement looks a whole lot like Times Square.
The original "Peanuts" setting is never established but assumed to be Minneapolis, so there could also be some references to the Mall of America thrown into this "Big City" adventure. Regardless, this setting has proven to be something kids today gravitate toward, and as much as I am here to preach the gospel of Linus van Pelt, I recognize that Peanuts were always meant to be characters to help young people feel seen by and help navigate life's biggest lessons.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" might be holiday traditions for most, but there's something unmatched about a child having something that feels like it's "theirs." For the new "Peanuts" movie to truly be successful, it needs to resonate with young audiences that actively want to see it and aren't just being dragged to the theaters by nostalgia-drunk parents who can already quote every line. This is brand new territory for Charlie Brown and the gang, which provides an opportunity to put viewers — young and old — on the same playing field.
It's still in the family
"It is so special to carry on my father's legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan, and his writing partner Neil," Craig Schulz said in a statement. "We are excited to be partnering with Apple TV+ and working with WildBrain Studios to bring audiences a brand-new 'Peanuts' adventure, along with the talented Bonnie Arnold as producer and Steve Martino as director. 'Peanuts' fans have been clamoring for another feature for years, and this film will bring joy to our millions of fans around the world." For those unaware, Schulz serves as president and CEO of Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates and manages the licensing for the "Peanuts" brand. While his father may no longer be with us, the "Peanuts" empire is still very much a family business, and it shows in the work.
For those who have not expanded their "Peanuts" viewing activity beyond the classics they watched as children, I highly recommend "The Snoopy Show" series and the animated special, "Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love." The latter centers on Peppermint Patty struggling with Mother's Day as a child who grew up without the presence of a mother and is (in my opinion) an all-time great "Peanuts" special. It sadly has gone unnoticed because Apple TV+ is nowhere near the top of the ranks of streamers, so the core audience who should be falling in love with new "Peanuts" are at the mercy of whatever platforms their parents are willing to pay for. Which, in this case, means parents who are also watching "Ted Lasso" or "Severance."
The new "Peanuts" movie will not be held by those limitations, and a new generation of kiddos who weren't around for "The Peanuts Movie" will get a new film of their very own.