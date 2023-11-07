The New Peanuts Movie Has The Perfect Angle To Bring Charlie Brown To A New Generation

There are three types of people in the world: "Garfield" people, "Calvin and Hobbes" people, and "Peanuts" people. As a practicing worshipper of The Great Pumpkin and the human result of what happens when Lucy van Pelt and Peppermint Patty go through the Brundlefly machine, I am firmly in the latter camp. There's no such thing as a bad "Peanuts" movie, in my opinion, only films that are special to a smaller number of fans.

The characters created by Charles M. Schulz have been entertaining generations for over 75 years, and there's no sign of stopping. Apple won the rights to much of the "Peanuts" library in the streaming wars, releasing the hybrid "Peanuts" special/Schulz documentary "Watch Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" as well as two series, "Snoopy in Space" and "The Snoopy Show." Now, Apple TV+ is developing its first "Peanuts" original feature, bringing Charlie Brown and the gang to the Big City. My heart hopes we end up with the title "Peanuts Take Manhattan," but regardless, I'm ready to see Schroeder play at a Times Square piano bar and Woodstock make friends with a pigeon in Central Park.

The untitled "Peanuts" feature comes from WildBrain Studios and Peanuts Worldwide, and according to an Apple TV+ press release, "will see the Peanuts gang go on an epic adventure to the Big City, learning the true meaning of friendship, while meeting some surprising new friends along the way." The screenplay comes from Karey Kirkpatrick from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, who wrote the 2015 feature film "The Peanuts Movie." Steve Martino is also returning to helm the new adventure, the best possible choice for director.

But the fact Charlie Brown is heading to the big city is the best, boldest choice for the new film and a great way to bring the characters to a new generation.