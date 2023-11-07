Zack Snyder Reveals A Secret Connection Between Rebel Moon And Army Of The Dead

Zack Snyder's sci-fi film "Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire" — to cite its full title — is due for release on December 15, 2023, and, like all of Snyder's films, promises to be visually complex and cinematically overblown. Snyder loves a certain kind of hazy photography as well as bold, brassy characters, usually living within an action-packed milieu that allows them to deliver profound-sounding platitudes in bedroom-voiced monologues while slashing people open in slow-motion. "Rebel Moon" will be a sci-fi riff on the "Seven Samurai" story, with a distant-future agrarian moon standing in for a beleaguered 16th-century Japanese village, and an encroaching Empire-like army standing in for Kurosawa's itinerant bandits. Sofia Boutella will play a character who travels the galaxy to gather up a ragtag group of failed warriors to protect her moon from almost-assured destruction.

Snyder's last film as a director was 2021's "Army of the Dead," a high-octane heist movie about a ragtag group of macho law-breakers who set out to steal millions of dollars from a zombie-infested Las Vegas casino. That film was 148 minutes long and built out a lot of backstory and plot into its relatively simple premise. Indeed, only six months after "Army of the Dead" was released, German actor and filmmaker Matthias Schweighöfer released a spin-off film (which Snyder co-wrote) about the safecracker he played in "Army of the Dead." It was called "Army of Thieves," and it was better than the original.

Evidently, "Army of the Dead" will also share a connection to "Rebel Moon." In an interview with GamesRadar+, Snyder revealed that an unproduced "Army of the Dead" animated spinoff TV series was to feature a character that would, somehow, also appear in "Rebel Moon." A dimensional portal would have been involved.