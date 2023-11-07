Halloween Ends Took Inspiration (And A Last Name) From Another John Carpenter Classic

David Gordon Green's 2022 slasher film "Halloween Ends" is an unusual entry in the series in many ways. In it, the vicious masked serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) has been living in a sewer and stays out of the film's central action for the bulk of its running time. "Ends," instead, focuses largely on a character named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a man who, two years ago, accidentally killed the young boy he was babysitting. Green envisioned Corey's hometown town of Haddonfield, Illinois as a bitter and wounded place, full of spiteful, hurt people who cannot heal from the murderous damage that Michael caused way back in 1978, as well as his return in 2018. Every citizen is bitter, angry, and paranoid. Corey is bullied and picked on, unable to outlive his mistake.

When Corey wanders into Michael's sewer (he was fleeing bullies), he finds Michael and a strange transference occurs. Michael's evil seems to fuel Corey. Combine that with Corey's social torture, and it seems that this young man will carry on Michael's legacy of murder.

Some critics felt that the focus on Corey wasn't a logical story for a film called "Halloween Ends," which purported to be about the final confrontation between Michael and his most famous near-victim, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Regardless, "Ends" is a fascinating movie that drew its material not so much from the previous 12 "Halloween" movies, but various other horror films that Green admired. In Abbie Bernstein's new book "Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends" (perhaps the only book to have four instances of the word "Halloween" in its title), Green reveals he took inspiration from films like "River's Edge," "When a Stranger Calls," and, most notably John Carpenter's 1983 film "Christine."