Is True Lies 2 With Arnold Schwarzenegger Happening, Or Has Avatar Ruined Everything?

After the initial success of "True Lies," Cameron, Arnold, and Schwarzenegger were reportedly planning a sequel as early as 1997. The movie was definitely in the works at one point! Sadly, a series of unfortunate and unlikely events led to it being scrapped before production ever started, and it seems likely "True Lies 2" will never happen.

In the late '90s, Cameron decided to cede script-writing duties for "True Lies 2" to "White Collar" creator Jeff Eastin. Cameron was busy on "Titanic" and other projects, but Variety reported that he planned to produce the sequel. The project took some time in the development stages, and a 2001 interview with Arnold indicates that a Hollywood strike may have also been a factor in the timeline. Then 9/11 happened.

Though speculation would continue for years afterwards, "True Lies 2" basically died on the vine after the 2001 terrorist attacks. The original was a comedy about terrorism, and Cameron just wasn't comfortable making a movie like that anymore post-9/11. The proliferation of "True Lies 2" rumors seem to originate from the fact that some cast members held out hope that Cameron would eventually want to revisit the story. Schwarzenegger said the movie was just on hold back in 2002, Eastin at one point reportedly cited Schwarzenegger's political career as a factor, and Arnold referenced the unmade sequel optimistically as recently as 2011.

Cameron seemed pretty clear on the matter when asked about it in 2009. "There are no plans for a 'True Lies 2,'" Cameron told Ain't It Cool (via Den of Geek). "Since September 11, I've never felt comfortable generating laughs with nuke-toting Islamic fundamentalist terrorists. 'True Lies,' even though it has a cautionary thread underneath the pratfalls, is in a strange way a product of a more innocent time."