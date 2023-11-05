FX's Shogun – Release Window, Trailer, Cast, And More Info
It was all the way back in 2018 when FX first announced that they would be adapting "Shōgun," the smash-hit novel from James Clavell that was previously adapted into a 1980 television miniseries. To put it into perspective how long the production has been, the miniseries was announced at the same time as the series adaptation of "What We Do in the Shadows," which is now in its fifth season. Described by the network as "an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in Feudal Japan," it seems wise to start prepping for "Shōgun" to be one of the first big hits of next year. "It's really told from multiple points of view, not just the singularly Western white male point of view," FX CEO John Landgraf said during the announcement. "I agree if you exoticize or fetishize Japanese culture from the Western and male gaze it would not fly. I think there's an exciting opportunity to tell the collision of cultures from both points of view that wasn't done before."
In 2020, "Boardwalk Empire" producer and "Game of Thrones" director Tim Van Patten was set to produce the series, but based on the new information received ahead of the series release, things seem to have changed. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming "Shōgun" limited series.
When does Shogun premiere?
"Shōgun" is going day-and-date globally between the FX channel and a variety of streaming channels. In the United States, fans can catch the series on Hulu, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories sometime in early February. The 10-episode limited series will debut new episodes each week, so if you plan on binge watching, you'll have to wait until all 10 episodes have hit a streaming platform.
What are the plot details of Shogun?
An adaptation of James Clavell's hit 1975 novel of the same name, "Shōgun" is set in feudal Japan a few months before the critical Battle of Sekigahara in the year 1600. This battle would spark the civil war that would define the century. Here's the series' official synopsis from FX:
Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as "Lord Yoshii Toranaga" who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, "John Blackthorne" (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, "Toda Mariko" (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her, and her duty to her late father.
The story is loosely based on the real exploits of William Adams, an English navigator known in Japan as "Miura Anjin." In 1980, the novel was adapted to a memorable nine-hour miniseries starring Richard Chamberlain, Toshirō Mifune, Yoko Shimada, and John Rhys-Davies. It was later edited into a two-hour theatrical release, which is how a majority of younger viewers have seen the story ... until now.
Who is in the cast of Shogun?
In an unprecedented casting decision, this American-produced series features a cast dominated by some of the finest actors currently working in Japan. According to the official press release, in addition to Hanada, Jarvis, and Sawai, the cast includes Tadanobu Asano as "Kashigi Yabushige," a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as "Kashigi Omi," the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as "Ishido Kazunari," a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as "Usami Fuji," a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as "Toda Hiromatsu," Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as "Toda Hirokatsu," Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as "Yoshii Nagakado," the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; and Fumi Nikaido as "Ochiba no Kata," the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.
The real focus here should be Hiroyuki Sanada, however, who international audiences may know from "Ring," "The Twilight Samurai," "The Last Samurai," "Avengers: Endgame," "Mortal Kombat," "Westworld," "Bullet Train," and most recently, "John Wick Chapter 4." Sanada has been performing since his years as a child actor in the 1960s, making him one of the most prolific performers hailing from Japan. I have no doubt that he will be captivating every moment on screen.
Who are the writers and producers of Shogun?
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks are credited as the creators of "Shōgun," with Marks also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo are also executive producing, with Hiroyuki Sanada serving as producer. Additionally, Jonathan van Tulleken and Charlotte Brändström are currently announced as directors, but this could expand as more information becomes available.
Has Shogun released a trailer?
The trailer for "Shōgun" is absolutely thrilling, with gorgeous costumes, a rousing score, action-packed set pieces, and stunning cinematography. This is a surefire sign that the creative team behind this series knew how high the stakes were, both in retelling this memorable piece of historical fiction as well as carrying on the reputation of the original "Shōgun" miniseries, which is considered one of the most important American mini-series of all time alongside "Roots." Emphasis on American. Despite the storyline, the 1980s adaptation was dominated by Richard Chamberlain's perspective, something the new story looks like it will be remedying.
The scale of the series is genuinely impressive, looking like it could go toe-to-toe with something like "Game of Thrones," which usually isn't the level expected from a series on FX. That's not to knock FX by any means, but "Shōgun" looks like an epic miniseries that will certainly have critics raving for months.