FX's Shogun – Release Window, Trailer, Cast, And More Info

It was all the way back in 2018 when FX first announced that they would be adapting "Shōgun," the smash-hit novel from James Clavell that was previously adapted into a 1980 television miniseries. To put it into perspective how long the production has been, the miniseries was announced at the same time as the series adaptation of "What We Do in the Shadows," which is now in its fifth season. Described by the network as "an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in Feudal Japan," it seems wise to start prepping for "Shōgun" to be one of the first big hits of next year. "It's really told from multiple points of view, not just the singularly Western white male point of view," FX CEO John Landgraf said during the announcement. "I agree if you exoticize or fetishize Japanese culture from the Western and male gaze it would not fly. I think there's an exciting opportunity to tell the collision of cultures from both points of view that wasn't done before."

In 2020, "Boardwalk Empire" producer and "Game of Thrones" director Tim Van Patten was set to produce the series, but based on the new information received ahead of the series release, things seem to have changed. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming "Shōgun" limited series.