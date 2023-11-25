Patrick Stewart Was Touched When A Legendary Star Trek Character Paid Tribute To Him

There have been quite a few cool "Star Trek" crossovers over the years, bringing characters from one series in the franchise onto another. Some of them are really fun and work well, like the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" crossover with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," while others are a little bit messier, like "Star Trek: Generations," which blended the original series with "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard was unfortunately involved in "Generations," but he also got to crossover into the first episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and he got to have a much better "The Original Series" crossover on a season 5 episode of "The Next Generation." In the two-parter "Unification," Ambassador Spock (Leonard Nimoy) goes missing and appears to be located on Romulus, leading to fears that he might have defected to join the Romulans. Picard and Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner) end up tasked with trying to track him down and find out what he's up to, which leads them on a wild journey that involves Ferengi, Klingons, Romulans, and everyone's favorite half-Vulcan.

The stoic Spock and almost equally stoic Picard get a chance to meet, and what's more, Spock gets a moment to sort of pay tribute to Picard. In his recent memoir, "Making It So," Stewart reminisced about the episode and revealed just how much that moment means to him.