Boba Fett's Original Actor Had One Issue With The Star Wars Special Editions

A fun piece of trivia: the "Star Wars" character Boba Fett, prior to his inclusion in "The Star Wars Holiday Special" — which didn't air until November 17, 1978 — made a live appearance in a parade in the San Anselmo County Fair the previous September. The parade may have been before the character had been given a name, and "Star Wars" fans were tantalized to see a new, mysterious figure walking down the street next to Darth Vader. It was the first appearance of Boba Fett.

The stoic, faceless, and largely mute character, because of his cool helmet, became a fan favorite over the years, and Boba Fett's importance has grown since 1978 to the point where he got his own TV series. Boba Fett has been played by many actors over the years. In "Empire" and in "Return of the Jedi," Jeremy Bulloch wore the suit, while Jason Wingreen played his voice. In "Holiday Special" and the animated series "Droids," he was voiced by Don Francks. It wouldn't be until 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" that Temuera Morrison would become associated with the role.

When the "Star Wars" Special Editions were released in 1997, Boba Fett was added to additional scenes of "Return of the Jedi," and was played by Don Bies and Nelson Hall, both of them droid operators at Industrial Light & Magic.

Bulloch, however, didn't like the additional "Jedi" scenes. In the May 2000 issue of Star Wars Insider Magazine, Bulloch went on record saying that the additional scenes tried to add more personality to Boba Fett, notably hinting that he had a romantic side or a sex life. Bulloch felt that Boba Fett was a stoic figure. The "party" moments were, he felt, out-of-character.