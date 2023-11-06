A Low Point In Matthew Perry's Dating Life Gave Friends One Of Its Funniest Moments

The entertainment world is still reeling from the sudden loss of Matthew Perry, the affable charmer who rose to fame as Chandler Bing on "Friends." The loss is greater considering that Perry was only 54 years old at the time of his passing, and how much closer fans felt towards him after his incredibly honest memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," came out just last year. Perry's autobiography received most of its press due to Perry revealing, in great detail, his severe problems with alcohol and substance abuse. The book helped make the man behind the curtain, so to speak, just as likable as the onscreen persona that he'll be most remembered for.

It's hard to imagine anyone else playing Chandler Bing at this point, and Perry wound up bringing a lot of his personal life to the part. As the show was ramping up for its first season, "Friends" creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane took each cast member out to lunch during the interim between the original pilot and the first episode to find out more about their real lives outside of the show.

In the retrospective book "Friends 'til the End: The Official Celebration of All Ten Years" by David Wild, Perry remembered bringing up his love life, not knowing it would wind up leading to one of Chandler's most memorable moments. "They discovered who we were and what our lives were about," the actor recalled. "They said, 'Tell us something interesting about you, so maybe we can incorporate it into the show. I remember I wasn't doing very well dating at the time."