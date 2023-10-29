Matthew Perry Almost Missed Out On Friends Because Of A Terrible Sci-Fi Sitcom

The world was rocked this weekend by the passing of actor Matthew Perry, only 54 years old and best known for his role as "Chandler Bing" on "Friends" — the sitcom for which "popular" doesn't begin to describe its reputation. And yet, Perry could have missed out on the part that made him famous and ended up on the wrong side of a Hollywood "what-if" story. The actor recounted the close call in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," published in 2022 and written in a conversational (and occasionally vulgar) style.

Let's set the scene: It's 1994 and Perry has a part in a sitcom pilot. Not on "Friends," but on "L.A.X. 2194." You've probably never heard of it (because, spoiler alert, it wasn't picked up for a series). It's a workplace comedy about baggage handlers at Los Angeles International Airport ... but set in the year 2194. The leads (including Perry, Kelly Hu, and Ryan Stiles), draped in futuristic costumes right out of "Star Wars," would be handling the luggage of alien tourists.

Perry details the premise twice, to hammer in for the reader how ridiculous it was. Still, he was booked on the pilot, and even had the wardrobe fitted for his needs, so he couldn't take any more parts in the foreseeable future. That's why, when he got the script for a pilot that was then titled "Friends Like Us," it was a "disaster."

"When I read the script for 'Friends Like Us' it was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life. One character in particular stood out to me: it wasn't that I thought I could play 'Chandler,' I was Chandler."

Fortunately, to quote Avril Lavigne, whatever's meant to be will work out perfectly.