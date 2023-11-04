A Steamy Brazilian Thriller Is Blazing A Trail To The Top Of The Netflix Charts

Despite reports that audiences are losing interest in sex scenes, the Netflix viewership charts are preaching the opposite. A Brazilian erotic thriller called "Burning Betrayal" recently hit the streaming platform, and is popping up on the top 10 charts across the globe. Perhaps it's the result of "Fair Play" dominating the charts at the end of September 2023, motivating viewers to look for even more tantalizing thrills. "Burning Betrayal" more than delivers on eroticism, as the first five minutes of the film boldly features graphic sex scenes, presented in a way that tricks the brain into thinking they might not be simulated.

Directed by Diego Freitas ("Beyond the Universe") and adapted from Sue Hecker's novel "O Lado Bom de Ser Traída" (rough translation: "The Good Side of Being Betrayed"), the film follows Babi (Giovanna Lancellotti), a successful accountant soon to be married, but feeling like she hasn't yet lived her life. She has wild dreams about getting banged like a screen door in a hurricane by a man who is not her fiancé, but she's engaged to an incredibly hot man, so she's willing to spend the rest of her life with him. However, when she discovers (during her bachelorette party at a male strip club, no less) that her fiancé has been unfaithful, devastated beyond belief Babi decides to change her life.

She joins a motorcycle social club and dyes her hair darker, intending to seek revenge on her ex. But things get complicated when she meets Marco (Leandro Lima), aka "the hot judge." The two begin a steamy affair, but she starts to grow suspicious that Marco's motivations might not be all that they seem.