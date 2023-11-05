One Twilight Zone Episode Harnessed The Same Horror As Five Nights At Freddy's

Emma Tammi's new horror film "Five Nights at Freddy's," based on a popular series of video games, posits that the animatronic animal band from a local chain of pizza palaces is secretly coming to life at night and stalking the palace's night watchman. A puffy, friendly, anthropomorphic bear becomes a bloodthirsty murderer, haunted by the ghosts of children who have secretly died on the pizza restaurant's premises. The animatronic band at Showbiz Pizza, later Chuck E. Cheese's, was considered greatly unnerving to many children, and it doesn't take a very large cognitive leap to imagine the band members stepping off the stage of their own demonic volition, eager to eat the children in their company.

A fear of fake people, of animatronics, and of mannequins, however, goes back many years prior to the inception of "Five Nights at Freddy's," or even the Rock-afire Explosion (the name of the Showbiz Pizza band). Indeed, one can see the germ of such fears in a first season episode of "The Twilight Zone" called "The After Hours," a creepy episode set in a department store where the mannequins may be coming to life.

In "Hours," Anne Francis stars as a fashionable young woman named Marsha, in a department store shopping for a thimble. She is taken to the ninth floor of the building to find the item, even though the building only has eight floors ordinarily accessed by the public. She seeks to complain about the bizarre experience she is having but finds that the people she should be interacting with, including the elevator operator, are becoming mannequins. The store closes. She's locked inside. With the mannequins.

There is, of course, a twist ending, but the episode's terror comes from Marsha encountering mannequins ... who are most certainly alive.