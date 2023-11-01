Indiana Jones And Harrison Ford Are Getting A Feature-Length Documentary On Disney+

This past summer, Harrison Ford returned for one final adventure as the man with the hat, Indiana Jones. The franchise began with "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, and it wrapped up with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Though the film didn't make as much at the box office as Lucasfilm and Disney probably would have liked after spending so much money on it, director James Mangold inherited the reins from Steven Spielberg and gave Indy a lovely send-off that was packed with adventure and heart.

Now that Harrison Ford is officially done playing Dr. Henry Jones Jr., Disney is paying a special tribute to both the legendary actor and the character he inhabited so masterfully. On December 5, 2023, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will debut on Disney+, and it will be accompanied by a new feature-length documentary called "Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford."

The new doc comes from filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, who has been working behind the scenes of many Spielberg productions for years, from "Jurassic Park" to "The Fabelmans," chronicling the making of Spielberg's many masterpieces, as well as dozens of other motion pictures. In the film, you'll find new interviews with Harrison Ford as he looks back at the start of his career, which unfolded as he was already making a living as a carpenter. The film also features new perspectives from Spielberg, co-creator George Lucas, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, "Dial of Destiny" director James Mangold, and many more. Get a sneak peek above!