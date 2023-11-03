Spanish Horror Film Sister Death Is Serving Up Big Scares In Netflix's Top 10

Creepy convents, possessed nuns, and supernatural visions: These horror tropes always manage to evoke scares, provided that they are supported by a gripping, unnerving story. When Spanish-language horror "Verónica" was released in 2017, it was hailed as a deeply frightening experience, one that portrayed the harrowing possession of a young student in heartbreaking, visceral detail. Now, the prequel to "Verónica," titled "Sister Death," has made it to Netflix's Top 10 worldwide, offering more context to its predecessor by telling a brand new story about a nun contending with the lofty expectations of her convent, while struggling with visions that might or might not be spine-chilling hallucinations.

Director Paco Plaza returned to direct the sequel, which is much more than your standard possession flick — it is an origin story that enriches our understanding of the tribulations Verónica underwent, deepening themes established by the original. This does not mean "Sister Death" cannot be enjoyed as a standalone journey, as the film does not lean too much into its existing lore, despite forging meaningful connections with it. The presence of Sister Narcisa (Aria Bedmar) is engaging enough to keep fresh audiences hooked, and while it is not necessary to connect her to the same blind nun that Verónica and her friends knew, the connection does enrich our understanding of how Narcisa became the person she is today.

Set during the Spanish Civil War, "Sister Death" carries a heavy, oppressive air that changes quality with the nature of the scares throughout the course of its slow-burn mystery. As the stakes are amped up, things suddenly become jarring, where locales that once seemed beautiful take on a terrifying, haunting tinge. Here's what you can expect from "Sister Death" and the labyrinths of fear it weaves for us to navigate.