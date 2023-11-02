A Trio Of Lower Decks Guest Stars Tie The Show To Classic Star Trek

The show has always seemed to have a sort of "leave no trace" narrative philosophy, in which its characters do grunt work that by definition won't alter the course of the entire franchise. "Lower Decks" is allowed to be as nimble and reference-packed as it is because it can dart in and out of Trek lore at will without worrying too much about messing with known mythology.

But "Old Friends, New Planets" is a welcome reminder that these characters are a part of Trek mythology now, and they have a place in it beyond the role of comedic commentators. This isn't just "Mystery Science Theater 3000" by way of "Star Trek," but a fully realized show that has an important spot in the Trek timeline. The finale not only includes Wesley and Sito, but it also reintroduces an older, equally miscalculating version of Nick who learned nothing from the incident that left his fellow Squadron member dead back in the day. Instead, he's the season's villain, and even if he isn't actually killing people, he's still an antagonistic force – the natural extension of the guy who ended up expelled from Starfleet after pushing a cover-up on his classmates years ago. In the end, Nick ends up dying for a funny, ridiculous reason: a Ferengi bomb he's trying to disarm turns out to have a paywall on it.

He's gone, but if "Star Trek: Lower Decks" continues, it'll be with a firmer place in the Trek canon than it's ever had before — one that, after four seasons of creativity and uniqueness, it definitely deserves.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" seasons 1 through 4 are now streaming on Paramount+.