Dark Harvest Ending Explained: Burn It All Down

There's a reason the young adult dystopia fad took off when it did in the 21st century. After a decade that saw the U.S. waging multiple wars overseas and a worldwide financial crisis, stories centering on oppressive, totalitarian governments and socioeconomic inequality very much spoke to the concerns of young people (or, really, anyone who was worried about where things were headed in the lead-up to our current hellscape). While Norman Patridge's 2006 novel "Dark Harvest" is a horror-fantasy rather than sci-fi and came out two years before the first "Hunger Games" book, it, too, was clearly informed by what was happening in the 2000s, particularly how the United States' "War on Terror" paralleled its approach to the Cold War and Vietnam back in the 1960s.

By comparison, director David Slade's "Dark Harvest" movie adaptation was late to the party when it finally came together, only to be bounced back multiple times as a result of COVID-19 before quietly being released on digital just in time for the 2023 scary season. It's also very much a triumph of style over substance (as /Film's Chris Evangelista observed in his review), although that style is pretty spectacular (make that spooktacular), as you'd expect from the stylist responsible for "Hard Candy," "30 Days of Night," and numerous episodes of "Hannibal." Nevertheless, if you dig beneath the film's Halloweenish imagery and general vibes, you'll quickly uncover some interesting commentary on the destructiveness of the U.S. war machine.