Dark Harvest Review: A Halloween Treat For Horror Fans

My heart belongs to Halloween. Pumpkins, cornfields, bright orange sunsets, chilly air, masks, dead leaves on the dirty ground — the whole shebang. As long as I can I remember, I've been obsessed with all things Halloween; to me, it's the most wonderful time of the year. So I'm kind of already in the tank for David Slade's stylish little Halloween treat "Dark Harvest." Adapted from the novel by Norman Partridge, "Dark Harvest" is bloody fun; a treat bag full of Halloween imagery tailor-made to trick people like me into loving it almost unconditionally. However, the closer you look, the more flaws appear — Michael Gilio's script is underbaked, and the film feels like it just sort of runs out of steam instead of actually ending.

But oh, the atmosphere is a delight, and the Halloween vibes are off the charts. Slade and cinematographer Larry Smith overload the movie with evocative visuals meant to conjure up the feeling of pouring over an old Ray Bradbury paperback, or old-school trick-or-treating when the sun has just set and the night feels pregnant with ghosts and ghouls. Perhaps the ideal way to watch "Dark Harvest" is with the sound off, a John Carpenter vinyl blasting in the background, the imagery speaking for the picture in ways the script cannot. This is a wobbly film, but gosh, I loved looking at it.

It's 1963, and Halloween is approaching. In one small Midwestern town, this is no ordinary night. No, every year on the 31st of October, a scarecrow ghoul named Sawtooth Jack stumbles out of the cornfields, ready to wreak havoc. The town's teenage boys are all tasked with stopping Jack in a Lord of the Flies-like ritual that has masked kids hooting and hollering through the night, amped-up, over-hungry, and half-mad. The boy who kills Jack will be rewarded with a hefty sum of money and a new car. So what if Jack is just going to come back next year, seemingly unharmed? Tradition is tradition.