Horror Movies That Were Canceled For Upsetting Reasons

Considering how seminal a series "Friday the 13th" is, it sure has been a while since we've visited Camp Crystal Lake, though not for lack of trying. Despite the 2009 reboot being financially successful, every attempt to get Jason back on the big screen has been foiled. It began when a sequel to the reboot was officially announced for a 2010 release, only to be pulled from the release calendar unceremoniously. Producer Brad Fuller would later confirm via tweet that the sequel had been canned. Speaking to Collider, he explained that Paramount and co-producer Warner Bros. would not commit to producing it, yet neither would walk away on the off-chance it would make money in the future. Make up your mind, Hollywood!

Eventually, Warner Bros. would relinquish the rights to Paramount, who picked up where Fuller and company left off. The script went through multiple writers before settling on a Jason origin story, while the studio mandated it be done in the style of found footage. The film was set to begin shooting in March 2017 but was, once again, randomly shelved and subsequently canceled. The Hollywood Reporter cited the underwhelming box office of "Rings," another sequel to a beloved horror staple, as Paramount's reasoning. Shortly after this mess, the "Friday" rights reverted back to Warner Bros. just in time for original screenwriter Victor Miller to smack them with a lawsuit over copyright ownership.

News finally broke at the end of 2022 about a "Crystal Lake" prequel TV series from A24 and Bryan Fuller, though most details about the project and its status remain shrouded in mystery.