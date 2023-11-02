The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Mama's Family

Originally based on "The Family" skits featured on the classic "The Carol Burnett Show," the delightfully silly "Mama's Family" premiered on NBC on January 22, 1983. The classic sitcom follows the comedic antics of the dysfunctional, lower-class Harper family in Raytown, Missouri.

Vicki Lawrence leads the ensemble as the sardonic matriarch Thelma "Mama" Harper, alongside her prudish sister Fran, her divorced son Vint and his frilly wife Naomi, her melodramatic daughter Eunice and her mild-mannered husband Ed, and her grandson (who is very much a himbo). There are also other quirky neighbors and relatives that pop up throughout the series.

NBC initially canceled "Mama's Family" after a drop in ratings, airing its final episode on April 7, 1984. But the cast and crew were in for a surprise two years later when the original producer, Joe Hamilton, decided to revive the show in first-run syndication, which allows television shows to be broadcast on multiple stations. This decision allowed the show to flourish, running for an additional five years and earning higher ratings than the original iteration. The final final episode of "Mama's Family" aired on February 24, 1990.

"Mama's Family" depicts ordinary rural characters in extraordinary, over-the-top situations. It's a piece of camp, after all, featuring a then 30-something woman wearing a wig and body padding to portray a cantankerous grandma. The show is a quirky blend of farce and Southern charm, while occasionally schmaltzy. Several of the actors are still with us today, but not all of them remain professionally active when it comes to their careers in Hollywood.