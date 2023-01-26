Carol Burnett Is Getting A 90th Birthday Bash On NBC

Carol Burnett is 89 years young, and for her 90th birthday this spring, NBC is going all-out with a two-hour primetime special featuring a cavalcade of stars. "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love," will include musical and comedy tributes, Vulture reports, airing the night of Burnett's real birthday in April and also streaming on Peacock. Among other big names, the guest list includes more than one "Saturday Night Live" alum, which is only appropriate given how much of a sketch-comedy pioneer Burnett was on "The Carol Burnett Show."

Cher, Steve Carell, Bill Hader, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Amy Poehler, and Kristen Wiig are just some of the names who will be on hand to perform for "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love." Julie Andrews, Ellen Degeneres, Laura Dern, Susan Lucci, Marisa Tomei, Lily Tomlin, and Sofia Vergara are also among those slated to appear as guests. Burnett's old "Carol Burnett Show" costar, Vicki Lawrence, who parlayed the success of her sketch character, Mama, into her own NBC sitcom, "Mama's Family," will be there, too.

From 1967 to 1978, "The Carol Burnett Show" ran for 11 seasons and almost 300 episodes on CBS, enjoying further success in syndication as "Carol Burnett and Friends." Burnett later distinguished herself as a guest actress on shows like "Mad About You" and "Better Call Saul" (where she played the pivotal role of the woman who calls the police on Saul Goodman and finally gets him caught). Though a goofy rule prevented her from earning a nomination for her 2022 appearance in the final season of the latter show, she's won multiple Emmy Awards throughout her long career, along with a Tony, a Grammy, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, no less.