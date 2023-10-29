The Bright Spot Matthew Perry Always Remembered From His Darkest Time On Friends

Matthew Perry delighted millions upon millions of people playing the sarcastic chatterbox Chandler Bing on all 10 seasons of "Friends." Every group of friends needs a wise-ass, and most wise-asses wish that they had the delivery that Perry did. Of course, very few of them actually do. While the show for so many people was a reliable source of good times, the same was not true for the actor himself.

Before his recent untimely passing, Perry had been very open about his drug and alcohol addiction issues in interviews, the "Friends: The Reunion" special, and in his recent memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Addiction for anyone is terrible thing, but fame and success in the industry has a way of exacerbating those issues to an even greater degree. At the height of the popularity of "Friends," while performing his signature role, he was in the throws of some pretty dark days of his addiction problems, which never really stopped throughout his life.

In those miserable times, you look for any silver linings you can, those moments where you can briefly be lifted up and see the happiness in the world your addiction wants you to forget exists. For Matthew Perry, one of those moments came towards the end of the show's third season, when Perry's addiction was at a particular low point. He received a bit of a boost from some animal visitors who came to set, just as anyone would, whether they are struggling with substance abuse or not.