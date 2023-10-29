A Near-Death Experience Prevented A Matthew Perry Cameo In Don't Look Up

As Matthew Perry explained in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" (and reported by Rolling Stone), he'd been cast in Adam McKay's 2021 satire, "Don't Look Up," which featured star-turns from Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep, among a huge cast of others. And, as it turned out, Perry was set to appear in scenes with Streep's character of United States President Orlean.

Perry had been cast as a conservative journalist who was set to appear in three scenes opposite Streep. In the book, Perry describes landing the role as the "biggest movie I'd gotten ever." And while his work as Chandler Bing on "Friends" is beloved, his work on the big screen never really generated the same kind of success. In this author's opinion, his most memorable turn on film was in the 1997 buddy comedy "Almost Heroes," which, sadly, is more well known for being Chris Farley's last starring role than for anything that actually happens in the movie (which, honestly, is pretty fun).

The rest of the details of what Perry would have done in "Don't Look Up" don't appear to have been made public, and the one scene he'd managed to film sometime between late 2020 and early 2021 was cut by the time the film debuted that November.

So why did he only get to film one scene? According to Perry, he was in the throes of opioid and alcohol addiction at the time — which led him to what Rolling Stone describes as "a luxury rehab in Switzerland."