Winning Time Showrunner Says The Complaints And Controversies Were 'Inevitable'

/Film's Ryan Scott is on the ground at Austin Film Festival, and today attended a panel centered on Max Borenstein, co-creator of the recently-canceled HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." The series, set in 1979-1980 and adapted from the nonfiction book "Showtime" by Jeff Pearlman, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Los Angeles NBA team and its management during 1980 (when the team was home to legends like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabar).

While fans may be disappointed about the series being canceled after just two seasons, some of its subjects might feel vindicated. For example, former Lakers coach Jerry West (played by Jason Clarke in "Winning Time") threatened legal action against HBO for his portrayal. The network refused to budge or throw its creators under the bus, citing dramatic license, as "Winning Time" is a dramatization, and providing assurance that the writers had done their homework.

"'Winning Time' is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing."

Abdul-Jar published a criticism of the series on his Substack: "'Winning Time' Isn't Just Deliberately Dishonest, It's Drearily Dull." Abdul-Jabar specified that he wasn't offended by the series or his portrayal in it, but he found the writing lacking and the fictionalized portrayal of certain people insulting. Now that well over a year has passed since that initial wave of controversy, Borenstein was willing to comment in detail on the backlash.