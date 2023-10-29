How To Watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 At Home

By the time "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" hit theaters this year, a whole lot had happened between the popular franchise's second installment and its third. On screen, Nick (Louis Mandylor) got separated, Maria (Lainie Kazan) developed dementia, and Ian (John Corbett) retired. Offscreen, Andrea Martin gained new stardom playing demon-hunting nun Sister Andrea in the Paramount+ series "Evil," while the cast also lost one co-star — Michael Constantine, who passed away in 2021.

The new movie's plot hinges around the aftermath of patriarch Gus' (Constantine) death, as Toula (Nia Vardalos) explains in the film's trailer that it was Gus' last wish that the family visit his childhood village in Greece. Thus, instead of a wedding, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" actually centers around a family reunion with all the cultural flair you'd expect from the Portokalos family. If you missed the movie in theaters, you won't have to wait too long to catch it on home video. Here's everything you need to know about the digital and home media release.