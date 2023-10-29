How To Watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 At Home
By the time "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" hit theaters this year, a whole lot had happened between the popular franchise's second installment and its third. On screen, Nick (Louis Mandylor) got separated, Maria (Lainie Kazan) developed dementia, and Ian (John Corbett) retired. Offscreen, Andrea Martin gained new stardom playing demon-hunting nun Sister Andrea in the Paramount+ series "Evil," while the cast also lost one co-star — Michael Constantine, who passed away in 2021.
The new movie's plot hinges around the aftermath of patriarch Gus' (Constantine) death, as Toula (Nia Vardalos) explains in the film's trailer that it was Gus' last wish that the family visit his childhood village in Greece. Thus, instead of a wedding, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" actually centers around a family reunion with all the cultural flair you'd expect from the Portokalos family. If you missed the movie in theaters, you won't have to wait too long to catch it on home video. Here's everything you need to know about the digital and home media release.
When can My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 be streamed, rented, or purchased?
If you're hoping to catch "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" on home media, a collector's edition Blu-Ray and DVD combo pack is hitting stores beginning October 31, 2023 (there's also a DVD-only option). You can wait just a bit longer to stream the movie at home via Peacock, as it'll premiere on the NBCUniversal streamer beginning November 3, 2023. The movie appears to already be available to rent or purchase digitally on sites like Amazon and Google Play, but only at the steep price of $19.99.
In terms of price points, Peacock is the most affordable way to catch the film, though you of course won't be able to have your own copy. The streamer currently costs $5.99 monthly for a premium plan with ads. For comparison, the movie currently costs $19.99 to rent on Amazon, while the DVD at Target is $17.99 (or $22.99 for the combo pack). It's also worth noting that store-bought DVDs and Blu-Rays will likely go on sale during Black Friday weekend, so you may be able to nab it for an even better price in a few weeks.
What special features will My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 have?
The Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital versions of the movie all come with ample bonus features ranging from a gag reel (an underrated comedic form and something every movie should have, in my opinion) to deleted scenes and a feature commentary with writer, director, and star Nia Vardalos. There's also an extended take of (spoiler alert) the wedding drum song, plus two making-of featurettes.
The first featurette is "On Set With Nia Vardalos," a behind-the-scenes look at Vardalos' many roles in the movie. This is the first of the three films on which Vardalos has worked as director (Joel Zwick directed the debut while Kirk Jones was behind the camera for the follow-up). Another featurette, "Opa! The Making of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," features a closer look at the locations featured in the movie and interviews with the cast and crew.
What movies to watch before My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" is a tight 91 minutes, so if you'd rather fill up your movie night entirely with the trilogy or for some reason are reading this article without having watched the original, we've got you covered. These movies don't make a ton of sense if you watch them out of order, so your best bet is to start with 2002's much-loved sleeper hit "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." Tune into it on Max or rent it digitally on Amazon, Apple TV, and more to witness the love story origins of travel agent Toula, her longtime crush Ian (Corbett is in glorious long hair mode here), and Toula's overbearing yet loving family.
The second film, which was released in 2016 and featured an appropriately significant time jump, is currently available on Netflix as well as for digital rental or purchase. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" takes place during the recession and features the wedding of Toula's mom Maria. It's also as much about parenting as it is about matrimony, as Ian and Toula now have a daughter, Paris (Elena Kampouris), who's preparing to leave for college. Unfortunately, all three movies seem to be on different streaming services for the time being, but that's what three-film collections are for, right?