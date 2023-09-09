My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Wins Third Place At The Box Office With $9.5 Million Opening Weekend

Based on Nia Vardalos' one-woman play of the same name, the 2002 indie romcom "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" is one of the most astonishing box office tales in cinema history. It ranked in 20th place at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, but four months later it had climbed its way up to No. 2. It played in theaters for an entire year and ultimately grossed $368.7 million at the worldwide box office. Not bad for a movie made for just $5 million.

21 years later, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" has landed in theaters. This time Vardalos is behind the camera as director, as well as returning to star alongside John Corbett, the original groom of the original big fat Greek wedding. Per Deadline, the Focus Features film grossed $3.7 million on Friday and is heading for an estimated $9.5 million weekend. That's less than "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" scored in its 2016 debut, but could be a decent enough start depending on what the budget for this sequel was.

The box office isn't as kind to romcoms in 2023 as it was in 2002, and studios have adjusted their release strategies accordingly. With most romantic comedies now sent straight to streaming, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" might end up being the highest-grossing theatrically-released romcom of 2023 by default.