Cat Person Trailer Features Succession's Cousin Greg Playing The Hook-Up From Hell

The footage actually starts out sort of sweet, like a slightly mismatched pair falling for one another. But Jones' character quickly starts to realize that the older guy she was initially struck by is not all he seemed cracked up to be. So, she bails on the whole thing after a single hook-up. He doesn't take it very well, and things go from kind of uncomfortable to downright scary in a hurry. The whole thing looks bathed in pitch-black humor that rapidly escalates until it boils over and gets downright murder-y. The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year and /Film's own Chris Evangelista said the mixture of rom-com and horror movie comes with mixed results in his review, which you can read right here. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

When Margot, a college sophomore (Emilia Jones) goes on a date with the older Robert (Nicholas Braun), she finds that IRL Robert doesn't live up to the Robert she has been flirting with over texts. Cat Person is a razor-sharp exploration of the gender divide, the quagmire of navigating modern dating and the dangerous projections we make in our minds about the person at the other end of our phones.

The cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan ("Drive-Away Dolls"), Isabella Rossellini ("Blue Velvet"), Fred Melamed ("A Serious Man"), Liza Koshy ("Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"), and Michael Gandolfini ("The Many Saints of Newark"). Susanna Fogel, Michelle Ashford, and Daniel Hank serve as executive producers, with Jeremy Steckler and Helen Estabrook on board as producers.

"Cat Person" is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.